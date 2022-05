Sähköinen ilmoittautuminen esiopetukseen ja kouluun onnistui menestyksellisesti Astin kautta

Online enrolment for pre-primary education and schools begins successfully via Asti 18.5.2022 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

The City of Helsinki Education Division’s digital services continue to evolve. In spring 2022, Helsinki assigned guardians places in pre-primary education for their children through the new Asti online service. Guardians of children starting comprehensive school in Helsinki also had the opportunity to enrol their child in their local school online. We received excellent feedback from guardians on both services.