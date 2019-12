SASHAPASHA-kaksikko tuo Valentina Kozinetsin teokset Stoan galleriaan

In 2020, HAM’s programme is centred around the first ever Helsinki Biennial, to be held on Vallisaari 5.12.2019 11:12:42 EET | Press release

In 2020, the Helsinki Art Museum’s exhibition programme is closely tied to the first ever Helsinki Biennial, which will be held on Vallisaari Island in the summer and early autumn. The content of the Biennial will be complemented by two HAM main exhibitions in the arched halls of the upper floor of Tennispalatsi: Laura Gustafsson and Terike Haapoja’s Museum of Becoming, which opens in the spring, and Katharina Grosse’s solo exhibition, which is the highlight of the latter half of the year and continues HAM’s exhibition series showcasing contemporary international artists. Grosse’s exhibition consists of two installations created for HAM, one of which the artist will be painting on-site. The impressive exhibition will allow visitors to literally step inside a painting.