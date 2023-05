Savonlinnan Original Sokos Hotel Seurahuoneen upea huoneuudistus valmistuu kesäsesonkiin 2023

Finnish scientists develop a method for corporations to assess their biodiversity footprint—an internationally groundbreaking pilot project assessed S Group’s impact on nature 10.5.2023 06:00:00 EEST | Press release

Halting biodiversity loss requires companies to minimise their negative impact on biodiversity, i.e. their biodiversity footprint. So far, however, biodiversity footprint assessment tools have been in short supply. A joint project of the University of Jyväskylä, S Group and Sitra has now developed a method that points the way forward for the business sector in this respect. It is a groundbreaking project, even on an international scale.