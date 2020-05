Savoy-teatterin ensimmäinen konsertti myytiin heti loppuun – Lisäkonsertti samalle päivälle

Sign up for the autumn 2020 courses at Annantalo! 15.5.2020 00:00:00 EEST | Press release

Annantalo is a multidisciplinary arts centre for children and young people offering target-oriented teaching in arts. Enrolment for courses held at Annantalo in the autumn starts on the Annantalo website annantalo.fi at 10 am on Wednesday 3 June. You can read more about the courses on the same website starting from 15 May and look for the courses the children and young people in your family would like to attend.