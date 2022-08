Scanfil kutsuu sijoittajat ja talousmedian tehdasvierailulle

Scanfil invites investors and financial media for a factory visit 2.8.2022 11:00:00 EEST | Press Invitation

Scanfil is pleased to invite investors and financial media for a factory visit on the 7th-8th September 2022. Scanfil Åtvidaberg in Sweden is a close-to-customer R&D factory with complex system integration capabilities specializing in medical technology and start-up industrialization processes.