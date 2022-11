Selonteko pohjoismaisista rajaesteistä esittelee Suomessa tehtyä rajaestetyötä

Government report on Nordic cross-border barriers presents Finnish efforts to remove barriers 10.11.2022 15:12:25 EET | Press release

The Government endorsed a report on Nordic cross-border barriers in its plenary session on 10 November. The report presents Finnish efforts to remove and prevent cross-border barriers during the government term and highlights barriers, which the Finnish authorities have been working to remove. In addition, the report gives general information about the removal of cross-border barriers by, for example, listing key bodies and their roles.