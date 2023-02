Selvitys Kansallisgallerian johtajien kuluista on valmistunut

The theme of peace in the Finnish Metagallery includes works from the collections of the National Art Museum of Ukraine 17.1.2023 08:00:00 EET | Press release

The Finnish National Gallery was the first Finnish museum to open an exhibition space in the metaverse in October 2022. Today, new works will be published in the Finnish Metagallery pavilion exploring the idea of peace from different perspectives. In addition to works from the Finnish National Gallery’s collection, the pavilion features two images from the collection of the National Art Museum of Ukraine (NAMU). They serve as a reminder that art and culture are also in danger of being destroyed during war.