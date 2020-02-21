Several times awarded IFCO SYSTEMS wins sustainability award by renowned newspaper La Razón
The prestigious award confirms IFCO’s worldwide commitment to sustainability in order to reduce environmental impact and make the entire supply chain more sustainable
Valencia/Munich: IFCO SYSTEMS, the leading global provider of reusable packaging solutions for fresh foods, has won the prestigious award for sustainability by the Spanish daily newspaper La Razón. The renowned award proves IFCO’s worldwide commitment to protecting the environment.
La Razón recognizes the outstanding work and contribution of companies and individuals to the development of the region Valencia in major fields such as health, education, art, innovation, science, business, entrepreneurship, sports or solidarity. The awards acknowledge the work and service that the different industrial, economic-business and service sectors provide for the development of the region and its people.
The award was handed over to IFCO´s Country Manager Spain Lucía Aragonés by Ximo Puig, President of the Valencian Community in an official ceremony on March 2nd, 2020.
“We are very proud of the award by La Razón, as it acknowledges our tangible commitment to sustainability that has always distinguished us – not only in Spain but around the globe. In 1992, we were the first to recognize the environmental benefit of sharing and reusing containers, along a pioneer of circular concept for the fruit and vegetable market. This has turned into an efficient and profitable business – and a holistic sustainability approach. At IFCO, we do business without compromising our responsibilities to the environment, the people and the communities we deal with. We place this vision at the center of our business practices since we see sustainability as the core concept that encompasses everything we do”, explains Wolfgang Orgeldinger, CEO of IFCO SYSTEMS.
