Sijoitusrahastojen likviditeetinhallinnassa vielä kehitettävää

Room for development remains in UCITS liquidity management 8.4.2021 10:50:00 EEST | Press release

The Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) considers that there remains room for improvement in procedures related to UCITS liquidity management. Management companies are responsible for ensuring an adequate level of liquidity risk management for UCITS, both in normal and extraordinary market conditions. The purpose of liquidity management is to ensure that the fund is able to pay, at a predetermined date, redemption orders made by investors to the fund. Finnish UCITS, however, did not experience significant shortcomings in their liquidity during the market conditions caused by the coronavirus pandemic in spring 2020.