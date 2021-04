Sitran toimintakertomus 2020: megatrendien, koronan ja strategisten linjausten vuosi

Sitra's Annual Report 2020: a year of megatrends, coronavirus and strategy update 28.4.2021 11:50:27 EEST | Press release

Rapid changes in society and daily life challenged Sitra to anticipate the long-term impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and brainstorm ideas for practical experiments to support our society. Sitra’s annual report and financial statements for 2020 describe the projects carried out in this exceptional time and, above all, the results of our future-oriented work and the new guidelines of our strategy.