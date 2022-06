Skarta allekirjoitti sopimuksen SSAB:n kanssa toimistorakennuksen ja tutkimus- ja laboratoriokeskuksen rakennushankkeesta Raahen tehtaalle

Skarta will be making everyday life effortless and clean also in Pirkanmaa – Skarta was awarded the contract for the building of pumping stations for Tampere Region Central Wastewater Treatment Plant 23.5.2022 09:30:00 EEST | Press release

On 13 May, Skarta signed a contract with Tampere Region Central Wastewater Treatment Plant Ltd for the building of two pumping stations that serve the entirety of the Tampere region and many of its neighbouring municipalities. The contract’s value is approximately EUR 11 million. Skarta begins work on the pumping stations at the turn of May and June and the stations are expected to be operational by the end of 2024.