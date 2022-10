Skarta Finland Oy:ssä käynnistyvät muutosneuvottelut – tavoitteena löytää keinoja toimintojen tehostamiseksi, virtaviivaistamiseksi ja kustannussäästöjen aikaansaamiseksi

Change negotiations to be launched at Skarta Finland Oy – the aim is to find ways to make operations more efficient, streamlined and achieve cost savings 4.10.2022 14:30:00 EEST | Press release

Skarta Finland, part of the SkartaNYAB Group, will start change negotiations with its personnel with the aim of finding ways to make operations more efficient, streamlined and achieve cost savings. In SkartaNYAB’s half-yearly report published in August, company announced that it had started measures to improve profitability in Finland during the rest of the year. The result for the first half of the year in the Finnish businesses was negative. The change negotiations now being launched concern a total of 50 salaried employees and senior salaried employees. The change negotiations under the Act on Co-operation within Undertakings will begin on 13.10.2022 and are expected to last six weeks. The employer's proposal for negotiations includes plans related to the organizational change and the reorganization of work. According to the employer's preliminary assessment, the planned measures could, if implemented, lead to a substantial change or dismissal of the terms of employment of a maximum