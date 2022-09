Skartan Vierivoima-hanke Utajärvellä etenee – toimenpidelupa aurinkovoimalan rakentamiselle ja EU:lta Horizon-tutkimusrahoitusta

Skarta signed a contract with SSAB regarding construction project of new office building, as well as research and laboratory facility, to Raahe plant 22.6.2022 15:45:00 EEST | Press release

Builder of a clean future SkartaNYAB Plc’s subsidiary Skarta Finland Ltd made an agreement with globally operating steel company SSAB regarding a new project in Raahe plant district on 22 June. Skarta will build a new research and laboratory facility and an adjacent office building all the way to inner surfaces, a total of approximately 8000 m2. Value of the project is 12 million euros.