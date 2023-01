Sote- ja kunta-alalla tarvitaan nyt tukea jaksamiseen

Extensive survey: Service sectors need to invest in work orientation – new guide offers solutions 24.1.2023 13:30:01 EET | Press release

Service sector employees’ experiences regarding the quality of work orientation has decreased. Nearly two out of three employees have considered changing employers. The experience of hurry has also grown significantly. These are among the results of an extensive research survey. Specifically the labour-intensive service sectors, which employ a lot of young people and people with immigrant background, need support when it comes to work orientation. A new digital guide by the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health offers solutions.