Spektaakkeliakatemia kääntää mainosten merkitykset päälaelleen Stoan galleriassa

Exhibition of Finnish art and design collected by HAM Helsinki Art Museum to tour Japan in 2020–2022

The Finnish Design for Everyday Life – Patterns and Forms Inspired by Nature exhibition produced and curated by HAM Helsinki Art Museum will tour four museums in Japan in 2020–2022. The exhibition is partly based on the Modern Life! – Finnish Modernism and the International Dimension exhibition that celebrated Finland’s 100th anniversary year and was exhibited at HAM in Tennispalatsi in 2017. Finnish Design for Everyday Life - Patterns and Forms Inspired by Nature was opened in the Tottori Prefectural Museum on 10 October 2020. For the summer season 2021, the exhibition will be moved to Kitakyushu Municipal Museum of Art, Fukuoka, and then to the Museum of Ceramic Art, Hyogo for autumn 2021. The exhibition will end its tour at Bunkamura in Tokyo in January 2022. The exhibition tour is organised by HAM in collaboration with the Japanese NHK Promotions Inc.