SRV Yhtiöt Oyj - Johtohenkilöiden liiketoimet

PCI Biotech: Extension of preclinical research collaboration agreement with a top-10 large pharma company 22.7.2019 08:00:00 EEST | Press release

PCI Biotech: Extension of preclinical research collaboration agreement with a top-10 large pharma company Oslo (Norway), 22 July 2019 – PCI Biotech (OSE: PCIB), a cancer focused biopharmaceutical company today announced that they are extending the preclinical research collaboration with an undisclosed top-10 pharma company. The pharma company is one of the global leaders in nucleic acid therapeutics and the collaboration was initiated in September 2015. The aim of the extension is to further evaluate the synergistic effects of both parties' technology platforms in an in vivo setting and to determine whether PCI Biotech's fimaNAc technology has the potential to enhance the therapeutic effect of the partner's nucleic acid therapeutic compounds. The research collaboration is extended with 6 months until the end of 2019 and the companies have agreed to thereafter use the following 6 months (until end June 2020) to evaluate the potential for a further partnership. Contact information: Per W