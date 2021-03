Strategiasta tulevaisuustekoihin – Sitra siirtyy uusien johtajien myötä uuteen aikakauteen

EMBARGO // Futures Barometer: The coronavirus has affected Finns’ prospects for the future – people’s faith in the future depends heavily on their livelihood 22.3.2021 00:01:00 EET | Press release

Sitra’s Futures Barometer shows that Finns think that a good future is equal and safe. Although the welfare state, employment and environment are considered important values, economic issues are highlighted, especially in terms of municipal elections. Nearly all people are interested in the future, but faith in it is strongly dependent on one’s livelihood. Due to the large number of respondents, the survey produced results that were representative of each region.