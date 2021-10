Studie: Utbildade flyttar efter andra experter – regionerna gör klokt i att hålla kvar utexaminerade

New study: Meeting Finland’s climate targets requires substantial increase in clean electricity – wind power would be the cheapest option to meet most of demand 28.9.2021 02:00:00 EEST | Press release

Achieving Finland's climate goals in a cost-effective way requires replacing fossil fuels with clean electricity in industry, transport and heating, says Sitra’s study Enabling cost-efficient electrification in Finland. Electricity can make the transition to zero emissions possible with foreseeable technology and without a permanent increase in wood use.