STUK antoi luvan käynnistää OL3:n reaktori

STUK has granted permission to start the OL3 reactor 16.12.2021 09:30:00 EET | Press release

The criticality and low power test permission granted today to Teollisuuden Voima Oyj (TVO) by the Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (STUK) means that the company can start the nuclear reaction in the Olkiluoto 3 reactor (OL3) for the first time.