STUK har publicerat en nationell redogörelse i enlighet med kärnsäkerhetskonventionen

Terrafame’s uranium recovery plant fulfils safety requirements 11.6.2019 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

According to the statement delivered today to the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment by the Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority, there are no radiation safety-related obstacles for granting a permit for the uranium recovery plants of Terrafame Ltd. The permit for launching the recovery plant situated in Terrafame’s plant area in Sotkamo can be granted by the Finnish Government.