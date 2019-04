STUK: Lupa Espoon Otaniemessä olevan tutkimusreaktorin käytöstäpoistoon voidaan antaa

Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (STUK): Operating licence can be granted to Olkiluoto 3 25.2.2019 13:30:00 EET | Tiedote

Today on 25 February 2019, the Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (STUK) has given a statement to the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment of Finland according to which the operation of the new nuclear power plant unit OL3, constructed in Olkiluoto, Eurajoki by Teollisuuden Voima, is safe. STUK sees no obstacle to granting an operating licence to the plant. The Finnish Government will decide on the operating licence.