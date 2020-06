STUK valvoo ydinvoimalaitosten ympäristön säteilytilannetta, raportti viime vuoden valvonnasta julkaistu

IAEA and STUK inspected the nuclear material inventory of Olkiluoto nuclear power plant 11.5.2020 15:00:00 EEST | Press release

Last week, the International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA - in cooperation with Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority - inspected the nuclear fuels of Teollisuuden Voima’s Olkiluoto nuclear power plant to ensure that they were located where they were supposed to be and that the operations were being carried out in accordance with the declarations and reports.