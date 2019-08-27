Successful first-half of 2019 for digital DIY platform fabfab

- Europe's leading digital do-it-yourself platform is growing at double-digit rates and continues to gain market share - Growing in all European core markets Significant increase in profit margin - Team expansion by ten percent

Schenefeld. fabfab, Europe's leading company in the do-it-yourself online market, recorded double-digit sales growth in the first half of 2019. With an international revenue share of more than 50 percent, fabfab is growing in all European core markets. Essential for the growth of the DIY platform is the ever increasing customer loyalty paired with continued strong new customer growth. CEO Dr. Andreas Seifert comments: "Satisfying our customers and retaining them long-term is clearly our core objective - we have numerous initiatives ongoing to get better at this every day, and we continue to see great potential in this area going forward. We are very grateful that our efforts have already been rewarded so much by the DIY community."

Thanks to economies of scale and process optimization, fabfab was also able to significantly increase its operating profit margin compared to the previous year. At the same time, the company has already created numerous new jobs in 2019, above all in the technological and customer-oriented areas: the team grew by more than ten percent. fabfab continues to invest significantly in the areas of customer experience and digitization, both internally and along the entire value chain. Dr. Andreas Seifert: "The transformation from classical e-commerce to a mobile platform for crafters has been completed. Now we focus on optimizing the customer experience and inspiring our community."

If you no longer wish to receive press information about fabfab / myfabrics.co.uk in the future, please send an e-mail with the subject "fabfab" to presse@hoschke.de.