Sunborn Yacht Hotels candidate for an innovation award in the 2018 Worldwide Hospitality Awards®

The yacht hotel, an innovation of the Finnish company Sunborn, has been nominated for an award in the category "Best Innovation in Hotel Concept" at this year's Worldwide Hospitality Awards. The award will be attributed to a new concept, service or a particular initiative, which reflects the capacity of the hospitality sector to innovate and renew itself. An international jury composed of about forty renowned figures will announce their decision at the award ceremony on the 7th of November in Paris.

The Worldwide Hospitality Awards®, founded in 2000, are a representation of the international hospitality industry diversity and help to reveal its innovative processes and concepts. The award in the category Best Innovation in Hotel Concept, for which Sunborn Yacht Hotels has been nominated, will be attributed to a new concept, new service or a particular initiative, which reflects the capacity of this sector to innovate and renew itself.

Exclusive purpose-built Yacht Hotel resorts offer a unique experience, and indeed the world’s first of its kind, combining the high-value associated with luxury yachts and a self-contained hotel. The company currently owns two magnificent first-class properties in London (140 rooms) and Gibraltar (189 rooms), and is preparing for multi-city expansion developments.

An international jury composed of about forty renowned figures of the business world, the tourism industry, and the marketing sector choose the winners and the finalists of the awards in 15 different categories. The award ceremony will be held on the 7th of November in Paris.

https://hospitality-on.com/en/worldwide-hospitality-awards/sunborn-yacht-hotels/sunborn-yacht-hotels

Hans Niemi, Executive Director, Sunborn Yacht Hotels

Email: hans.niemi@sunborn.com | Tel: +358 2 44 54 513