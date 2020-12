SUOMALAINEN DYNAAMISEN HINNOITTELUN KASVUYHTIÖ PRICEFF VAHVISTAA HALLITUSTAAN JA TÄHTÄÄ KANSAINVÄLISILLE MARKKINOILLE

FINNISH DYNAMIC PRICING SAAS PROVIDER PRICEFF APPOINTS NEW BOARD MEMBERS TO BOOST INTERNATIONAL GROWTH 4.12.2020 14:13:17 EET | Press release

Having signed deals with a number of Finnish stock exchange listed companies, Priceff is looking to expand internationally in 2021. As a dynamic pricing SaaS company Priceff enables sellers to automatically optimize the prices of their products or services based on actual demand, in order to increase revenue and reduce waste. Priceff uses a unique, patented algorithm, enriched by data from millions of transactions to find the optimal price point at any given moment.