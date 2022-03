Suomalainen johtava paloturvallisuusalan toimija Paloff Group yhdistää voimansa Ruotsin johtavan paloturvallisuusalan toimijan BST-konsernin kanssa

Leading Finnish fire safety operator Paloff Group joins forces with the leading Swedish fire protection specialist BST Group 30.3.2022 12:05:45 EEST | Press release

Two subsidiaries of the leading Finnish fire safety operator Paloff Group, Paloff Sammutusjärjestelmät Oy and Paloff Insinööritoimisto Oy, have been acquired by the leading Swedish fire safety operator, BST group. The consolidated turnover of Paloff Group’s two subsidiaries in the financial year 2021 was EUR 8 million with an EBIT of EUR 0.9 million, and they employed a total of 52 people. As part of the transaction, the shareholders of Paloff Group Oy have become shareholders in the BST group, whose annual turnover after the transaction is approximately EUR 100 million and the number of employees is approximately 510.