Suomalainen Mekitec ja maailman suurin leipomo Grupo Bimbo löysivät toisensa - yrityskaupan myötä tuoteturvallisuudessa hyödynnetään jatkossa yhä useammin tekoälyä

Mekitec Acquires a Software Company from the Global Leader in the Baking Industry, Enhancing Food X-Ray with AI 29.7.2021 08:15:00 EEST | Press release

Mekitec strengthens its place among the top-ranking food quality control vendors by acquiring a Grupo Bimbo owned artificial intelligence software company. With this transaction, future solutions in food quality and safety can be based on combinations of multiple technologies.