Suomalaiset korkeakoulut ja yritykset näyttävät tietä kohti kestäviä kuitukankaita SUSTAFIT-tutkimushankkeessa

Finnish academia and companies lead the way towards sustainable nonwoven products in SUSTAFIT research project 14.2.2023 13:30:00 EET | Press release

Sustainable fit-for-purpose nonwovens project boosts the competitiveness and broadens the export potential of the Finnish nonwovens sector in the growing markets. The 2,6 MEUR project is conducted by VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, Tampere University of Applied Sciences (TAMK) and Aalto University and supported by 17 industry partners.