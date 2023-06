Suomelle suosituksia YK:n lapsen oikeuksien komitealta

Foreign Minister Haavisto and Secretary of State Blinken signed a Joint Statement on Cooperation in Advanced Wireless Communications 2.6.2023 11:50:22 EEST | Press release

Finland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto and United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed a Joint Statement on Cooperation in Advanced Wireless Communications between Finland and the United States in Helsinki on 2 June. In the Joint Statement, Finland and the United States confirm their common ambition to cooperate in key areas of 6G research and development and to increase interaction between Finnish and US actors.