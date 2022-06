Suomelta 6 miljoonan euron lisätuki Ukrainaan Maailmanpankin kautta

Finland grants additional EUR 6 million to Ukraine through the World Bank 22.6.2022 16:22:22 EEST | Press release

The international community supports the sustainability and operational capacity of Ukraine’s public sector in the midst of the war through the World Bank’s FREE Ukraine Multi-Donor Trust Fund. Following Russia’s aggression in February 2022, Finland has granted EUR 21 million in additional funding for development cooperation and humanitarian assistance in Ukraine.