Suomelta humanitaarista apua nälästä kärsiville

Minister for Foreign Affairs Haavisto to visit Stockholm 10.5.2023 12:26:33 EEST | Press release

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will visit Stockholm, Sweden, from 11 to 13 May. He will attend the Road to Vilnius seminar, the Gymnich Informal Meeting of EU Foreign Affairs Ministers and the EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum. Minister Haavisto will also have a number of bilateral meetings in Stockholm.