Suomelta lisätukea Turkin ja Syyrian maanjäristysalueelle

EU Foreign Affairs Council to discuss Russia's aggression against Ukraine and matters concerning Tunisia 19.3.2023

EU foreign ministers will convene in Brussels on 20 March. A joint session of EU foreign and defence ministers will be held on the same day. Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will represent Finland at the Foreign Affairs Council meeting. Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister of Defence Antti Kaikkonen will represent Finland at the joint session. In addition, Minister Haavisto and Minister Kaikkonen will meet NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.