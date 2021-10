Suomen Akatemia on aloittanut selvityshankkeen nuoren tutkijasukupolven rahoitusmuotojen uudistamiseksi

Academy of Finland’s call for research on key areas of green and digital transition to open in August 28.6.2021 13:59:17 EEST | Press release

The Academy of Finland is allocating 25 million euros to fund research on key areas of green and digital transition in 2021. The call for applications will open on 11 August and close on 8 September. The funding decisions will be made by the end of the year.