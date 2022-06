Suomen Akatemian hallitus nimitti uuden tutkimusinfrastruktuurikomitean

Major updates and changes coming to Academy of Finland’s mobility funding calls in autumn 2022 2.6.2022 11:47:21 EEST | Uutinen

The Academy of Finland considers both physical and virtual researcher mobility as well as changing working environments important factors in promoting international interactions in science and research. The Academy has therefore continued to develop its mobility-related funding opportunities even during the coronavirus pandemic. Changes will also be made to the Academy’s mobility calls this year as a result of Russia’s attack on Ukraine.