Suomen Akatemian syyskuun hakuilmoitus on julkaistu

Uneven terrain helps joggers detach from everyday life 4.7.2018 10:27 | Tiedote

Physical sensations are accentuated when running in different environments. A research project funded by the Academy of Finland found that while running on forest trails the challenges caused by the uneven terrain help joggers detach from everyday life. Twists and bumps on the trail require positive concentration from joggers, which prevents them from worrying about other things. Moreover, trail running generates a positive connection with nature as the jogger focuses on various rocks, branches and other natural objects. On the other hand, running on steady terrain enables joggers to find a state of mind that can either be rather void of thought or allow them to solve everyday problems without active effort.