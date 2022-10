Suomen ennätys asuinkiinteistöjen ympäristösertifioinnissa Excellent-tasolle

Avara further increases its lead in Finland's environmental standards by receiving fifth 'Excellent' BREEAM certification 20.10.2022 10:45:00 EEST | Press release

Avara has received BREEAM certificate in Excellent level for no less than five residential properties. Prior this, only one residential property has reached the same level in Finland. The achievement is unique, as worldwide there are only 22 residential properties in the Excellent category.