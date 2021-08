Suomen festivaalitarjonta kasvaa nuorten järjestämällä ilmaistapahtumalla 18.9.2021

Dance and Mime Theatre Auraco ponders on children’s reduced bodily expression in the time of smartphones in their new piece The Why Mix 2.8.2021 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

In its new piece The Why Mix, Dance and Mime Theatre Auraco ponders on children’s reduced bodily expression and movement constructions in the time of smartphones and emojis. The Why Mix will premiere at Annantalo Arts Centre on Saturday 21 August 2021 at 12:00.