Suomen finanssisektorin vakavaraisuus antaa puskuria kohdata heikentyneet talousnäkymät - kohonneisiin riskeihin varautuminen on tärkeää

Finnish financial sector's capital position provides buffer against weaker economic outlook - important to prepare for higher risk levels 15.3.2022 10:00:00 EET | Press release

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has also increased the risks for the Finnish financial sector in a manner that is difficult to anticipate. The sector’s strong capital position provides a buffer against the deterioration of the operating environment. Supervised entities must, however, prepare for higher risk levels, stemming from the weakening economic outlook and the increasing threat of cyber attacks.