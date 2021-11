Suomen itsenäisyyspäivän viettoa kuvastaa kiitollisuus

Finland’s Independence Day celebration will reflect gratitude 17.11.2021 17:14:42 EET | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 32/2021 17 November 2021 Independence Day will be celebrated this year at the Presidential Palace. On Monday, 6 December, President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö and Mrs Jenni Haukio will invite people who have worked for the good of health and Finnish society during the coronavirus pandemic. “We know that healthcare staff have humanly faced extremely hard work and difficulties throughout the year. Inevitably, I am reminded of a statement made by Winston Churchill in quite another context, namely ‘never was so much owed by so many to so few’. We want this feeling of gratitude to be remembered and emphasised”, says President Niinistö. The second theme for the reception this year is “much is well”. In accordance with this theme, those invited to the reception will include volunteers and guests who have contributed through their own actions to Finland’s strengths. “The difficult coronavirus period has shown that