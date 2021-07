Suomen Korttelikauppa Oy keräsi 1 miljoonan euron rahoituksen rakentaakseen palvelukonseptin tulevaisuuden itsepalvelukaupoille

Blockstore Finland raises €1M to build service capabilities for self-service retail stores of the future 1.7.2021 08:30:00 EEST | Press release

Helsinki, Finland, 1 July 2021 – Blockstore Finland Ltd, a Helsinki-based self-service retail store concept provider, announced today that it has raised €1 million in Seed B funding to accelerate its technology platform development and scaling of the business internationally. The funding is led by Swedish investment company Nidoco AB.