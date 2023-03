Suomen neljäs Naiset, rauha ja turvallisuus -toimintaohjelma on julkaistu

International visibility increases Finland’s influence 13.3.2023 16:32:03 EET | Press release

Finland’s image grew stronger in 2022. Finland has had remarkable visibility in foreign media, and news about Finland has met with an exceptionally positive reception. In particular, opinions about Finland’s government and people have become even more positive. Increased familiarity with Finland is important as the country seeks ways to influence the world, according to the Country Image Annual Report, published by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs.