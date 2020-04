Suomen Pankin säännöt vastapuolille ja asiakkaille

Housing loan stock still growing briskly in February 31.3.2020 13:00:00 EEST | Press release

At the end of February 2020, the stock of euro-denominated housing loans granted by credit institutions totalled EUR 100.5 bn (of which loans to Finnish households EUR 99.8 bn). The average interest rate on the stock was 0.89%. The annual growth rate of the housing loan stock has long been around 2%. During the past 12 months it has picked up, and at the end of February 202o it was 2.8%. The loan stock has last grown faster than this in September 2013.