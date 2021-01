Suomen Pankin uuden strategian keskiössä ovat taloudellinen vakaus ja kestävä kasvu

New Bank of Finland strategy is centred on economic stability and sustainable growth 29.1.2021 10:00:00 EET | Press release

In the course of 2020, the Bank of Finland renewed its strategy. The Bank’s operations are designed to build a sustainable economy and stability. The Bank’s functions are based on the Act on the Bank of Finland and on its position as a national central bank and a member of the Eurosystem. Under the new strategy, the aim of the Bank of Finland is to maintain price and financial stability under all circumstances in order to secure the wellbeing of the public. As a basis for the renewal of the Bank’s strategy we drew up a number of scenarios that anticipated changes in our operating environment in the 2020s. The factors that emerged were the long-term economic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, the intense accumulation of debt and the rapid digitalisation of payments and financial services. From this we deduced the areas of focus in the Bank of Finland’s activities in the immediate years ahead would be assessing and finding solutions to the effects of the Covid-19 crisis, renewal of the EC