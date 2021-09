Suomen Pankki asetti ilmastotavoitteen sijoitussalkulleen – hiilineutraalisuuteen pyritään viimeistään vuoteen 2050 mennessä

Bank of Finland sets climate target for its investment portfolio – carbon neutrality to be achieved by 2050 at the latest 14.9.2021 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

The Bank of Finland has decided on a climate target for its own investment activities, which will assist in the management of investment portfolio risks. The goal is carbon neutrality by 2050 at the latest. “The Bank of Finland is involved in combating climate change. By preparing for the various effects of climate change, we reduce transition and tail risks and thus aim for a better return-to-risk ratio for our investments. In practice, combating climate change requires channelling cash flows to low-carbon investments, which also reduces the portfolio’s carbon footprint,” says Tuomas Välimäki, Member of the Bank of Finland Board responsible for investment activities. For equity and corporate bond investments, it is possible to achieve the carbon neutrality target even before the 2050 target for the entire portfolio[1]. To achieve this goal, the Bank of Finland is preparing a climate roadmap and intermediate targets, which will be published later. In some of the intermediate targets, i