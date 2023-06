Suomen startup-yhteisön yhteinen kannanotto: Suomen pitää olla maailman paras maa osaajille – hallitusohjelman kirjaukset murentavat tavoitteen

Startup barometer: Confidence in the surrounding economy continues to decrease, but the adjustments in the number of employees seem to be over 21.4.2023 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

The confidence of Finnish startup companies in the surrounding the economic situation continues declining sharply, with no immediate signs of improvement. The latest results of the barometer survey also suggests that startups’ confidence in their own financial situation is still declining slowly. Although the change is not as significant as before, it is still a concerning trend. A positive sign is that the indicator regarding employee count has stabilized to a positive value.