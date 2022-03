Suomen veneala ennätysvauhdissa

Finnish boating industry at a record pace 30.3.2022 09:59:55 EEST | Press release

For the Finnish boating industry, 2021 was a year of strong growth: the companies' turnover increased by 48 % and boat exports rose to an all-time high. The boating industry employs about 3,500 people in Finland and the net sales of Finnboat member companies is almost one billion euros.