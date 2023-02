Suomen veneala palasi pandemiaa edeltävälle kasvukäyrälle

The Finnish boating industry returned to the pre-pandemic growth curve 10.2.2023 10:00:00 EET | Press release

The boating industry returned to a normal level from the boom of the pandemic years. According to boat registration and wholesale delivery statistics, the number of new boats sold decreased by ten percent from the peak year of 2021, but sales of equipment and engines picked up. The boating industry employs around 3,500 people in Finland, and the turnover of Finnboat's member companies exceeded 800 million euros.