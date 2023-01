Suomessa löytyi viime vuonna 469 euroseteliväärennöstä

A vacancy opening on the Board of the Bank of Finland 27.1.2023 10:00:00 EET | Press release

Applications are invited from 27 January 2023 for the position of Member of the Board of the Bank of Finland. The Parliamentary Supervisory Council at its meeting today set in motion the application pro-cess for the position. The term of office is five years and will begin on 12 July 2023. The position is available because the term of office of the current Member of the Board is coming to an end. Applicants must have an appropriate higher university degree, a good knowledge of the monetary economy or financial operations, and proven management skills and management experience. As-sessment of the applications will give particular weight to educational qualifications in economics. Knowledge of monetary policy and related research will be considered beneficial. Applications, with a curriculum vitae attached, should be addressed to the Parliamentary Supervisory Council and submitted via www.suomenpankki.fi/rekry no later than 12:00 noon on Wednesday 15 February 2023. For further details, p