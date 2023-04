Suomi ja Etelä-Afrikka solmivat rauhanvälityksen yhteistyötä koskevan aiesopimuksen

Finland and South Africa signed a Letter of Intent on cooperation in mediation 25.4.2023 18:11:15 EEST | Tiedote

During the state visit of the President of the Republic of Finland to the Republic of South Africa, a Letter of Intent on Co-Operation in Peace Mediation was signed on 25 April between the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Finland and the Department of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa.