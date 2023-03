Suomi osallistuu YK:n naisten asemaa käsittelevän toimikunnan istuntoon New Yorkissa

Finland to attend session of UN Commission on the Status of Women in New York 6.3.2023 13:09:05 EET | Press release

The 67th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) will take place in New York between 6 and 17 March 2023. Finland will be represented at the session by a broad-based delegation headed by Minister for Nordic Cooperation and Equality Thomas Blomqvist. The Finnish delegation consists of representatives from the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare, the Council for Gender Equality, the Finnish Parliament, the University of Jyväskylä, non-governmental organisations and young people, for example.